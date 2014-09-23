Australia energy industry blueprint sees large scale deregulation

| SYDNEY, Sept 23
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australia on Tuesday said it
wants to dramatically deregulate its energy industry, boost
domestic gas supply and cut renewable energy subsidies as it
prepares to ramp up exports of liquefied natural gas.
In a draft policy blueprint, the conservative coalition
government unveiled a range of policy proposals - most involving
scaling back government interference - that it said would keep
the country's energy industry competitive amid dwindling demand
and investment.
"The Australian energy market has undergone significant
transformation in recent years as a result of declining demand
and changing patterns of consumption," industry minister Ian
Macfarlane told a mining conference in the city of Melbourne.
"We cannot afford to just coast along because we are blessed
with such a diverse energy resource."
Australian energy resource exports in 2013 were worth about
A$69 billion or nearly a quarter of the country's total exports,
with more than half of those exports coal, making it the world's
No.2 coal exporter.
But profit from coal exports is slowing because of lower
coal prices and a relatively high Australian dollar, the paper
warned, and energy investment has "peaked and is entering a
downturn" as companies shift from construction to production.
Australia will become the first country to develop coal-seam
gas for LNG export in late 2014, and "must remain at the
forefront of industry innovation...to secure its share in
growing global LNG markets", it added.
It said governments must streamline workforce and
environment laws between states, "rationalise" subsidies for
households which return unused solar power to the grid,
introduce "smart metres" so consumers can use appliances at
cheaper times, and speed up gas supply so prices don't rise as
gas exports begin.
The government, swept to power a year ago partly on promises
to repeal an unpopular carbon emissions tax, published the
so-called "green paper" after taking 260 submissions over a
previous draft document. It will take submissions on the
document before unveiling an official policy later this year.
The new energy measures should benefit the country's largest
energy retailer, Origin Energy Ltd,, which plans to
export LNG from Queensland state to Asia, and No.2 retailer AGL
Energy Ltd which plans to fill the domestic supply gap
left once Origin and others sell gas offshore.
About 80 percent of Australia's power is produced by
coal-fired power stations, making it one of the world's biggest
carbon emitters on a per capita basis.
Last month, a government-commissioned report recommended
Australia effectively end its Renewable Energy Target (RET), a
scheme designed to ensure that 20 percent of its electricity
would be generated from renewable sources by 2020.
Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters criticised the
energy paper as "cling(ing) to last century's ideas by focusing
on fossil fuels while the world calls for action on climate
change", a reference to the United Nations Climate Summit 2014
taking place in New York.
But the Energy Networks Association, which represents grid
companies, said it supported the proposal to change "unfair
cross subsidies between users".
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing
by Michael Perry)