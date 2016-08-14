Australia's gas paradox: supply crunch looms despite rich reserves

| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Aug 15 Australia is on track to
become the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter
by 2019 yet faces a looming shortage at home as states restrict
new drilling onshore and cash-strapped oil and gas companies cut
spending.
The paradox has led to urgent calls from everyone from
Australia's energy minister to petroleum giant Royal Dutch Shell
and big industrial users like Dow Chemical and
fertiliser group Incitec Pivot for action to spur new
supply.
The issue is set to come to a head this month, with state
and federal energy ministers due to meet on Friday and the
government in the state of Victoria set to decide whether to
lift a ban on onshore gas developments.
In a glimpse of the future, gas prices spiked to A$45 a
gigajoule in Victoria in July, about six times the price of
Asian LNG LNG-AS, as a cold snap and a power shortage in
neighbouring South Australia led to a surge in demand, forcing
gas to be piped from the country's north, incurring high
charges.
"When Australian gas is selling for less in Tokyo than it
does on the east coast of Australia, there's clearly a market
failure," Incitec Pivot Chief Executive James Fazzino said in an
email to Reuters.
Over the next five years, Australia's energy market operator
projects average wholesale gas prices will rise from A$5.46 per
gigajoule to A$9.28.
EXPORT BONANZA
Part of the problem is that east coast gas demand is set to
triple to more than 2,000 petajoules by 2018, from 700 PJ in
2014, as gas feeds three new LNG plants on Curtis Island off
Queensland, operated by Shell, ConocoPhillips and Santos
.
The companies agreed long-term export deals at a time of
soaring global prices, and have locked in supplies from nearby
coal seam gas fields, as well as gas from central Australia and
even offshore Victoria, staple suppliers for the more populated
southern states.
Incitec Pivot was so desperate for gas, which makes up half
of its material costs, that it opted three years ago to build an
ammonia plant in the United States, where gas prices have
tumbled, thanks to the shale boom.
Beyond 2019, there is a growing gap between demand and
supply, which will require companies to develop new projects,
but the fate of those is up in the air, as oil companies have
cut investment due to weak oil prices.
"If you want lower gas prices and have greater confidence
about future supply, you really should be encouraging more gas
supply and more suppliers," said Malcolm Roberts, chief
executive of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration
Association.
Australian demand will be underpinned by a strong push
towards renewables as gas will be needed for generation to
smooth out power flows from intermittent wind and solar,
especially as dirty coal-fired plants are shut.
PROJECTS AND PIPELINES
Solutions to get gas flowing include removing roadblocks to
new projects and improving competition.
Under pressure from green voters and farmers, Victoria has
banned onshore gas developments, including fracking, and New
South Wales has restricted developments, limiting new supply.
Government moratoriums could mean that "importing LNG from
Curtis Island or Papua New Guinea" may be the only way to meet
gas demand in Victoria and New South Wales, Shell Australia
Chairman Andrew Smith said in a speech last week.
Shell is sitting on one of the biggest undeveloped gas
reserves onshore, at its Arrow arm in Queensland, but Smith says
southern demand should be met with local gas due to the costs of
pipeline transport.
Australia's competition watchdog has pipeline costs in its
sights - saying operators have been able to charge monopoly
prices - and also wants to boost competition between suppliers.
The federal government is trying to address the issues, with
former Resources Minister Josh Frydenberg now running a revamped
portfolio bringing energy and environment policy together.
Reforms would aim at a "more affordable, accessible and
reliable energy supply" as Australia moves to cut emissions,
Frydenberg said in an interview.
He urged states concerned about onshore drilling not to
impose blanket bans, but to evaluate projects individually.
"I don't think they would want to be explaining to their
constituents why they adopted policies that drove prices up,"
Frydenberg said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)