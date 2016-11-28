CORRECTED-Australian watchdog says North West Shelf gas jv underpaying royalties

(Corrects all dollar figures to A$)

MELBOURNE Nov 28 The North West Shelf joint venture, Australia's biggest oil and gas operation, cut royalties it owed by claiming more than A$5 billion ($3.7 billion) in deductions, some of which weren't valid, over the 18 months to December 2015, a government watchdog said on Monday.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) said government departments need to take steps to tighten their collection of royalties from the North West Shelf, which accounts for about one-third of the country's oil and gas output.

The finding comes at a time when oil and gas producers have been hammered by a slump in prices.

"The Royalty Schedule does not permit all the deductions currently being claimed," the audit office said in a report released on Monday.

It said the joint venture reduced the royalty payable by taking more than A$5 billion in deductions, including operating costs, depreciation, cost of capital, crude oil and condensate excise, processing tariffs and joint venture participant costs.

Revenue reported from North West Shelf petroleum sales between July 2014 and December 2015 was A$19.7 billion on which A$1.9 billion in royalties were due. Of that, about a third went to the federal government and the rest to the state of Western Australia.

The audit office questioned the eligibility of deductions claimed for the cost of debt and equity funded capital and the excise paid on crude and condensate.

Australia's Department of Industry agreed with the audit office's recommendations for improving royalty collection.

Western Australia's department of mines and petroleum, however, considered its processes robust and said "the Commonwealth and State governments can be confident that royalties are being accurately assessed and collected."

The North West Shelf joint venture is operated by Woodside Petroleum. Its partners are BHP Billiton , BP, Chevron Corp, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co, and Royal Dutch Shell.

Woodside had no immediate comment on the report. ($1 = 1.3385 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)