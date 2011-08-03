版本:
FEATURE-PCs another pest for Australian wheat growers

 * Farmers have mixed feelings about end of single desk
 * Wheat growers still on marketing learning curve
 * Production doubts makes forward selling difficult

 By Bruce Hextall	
 PARKES, Australia, Aug 3 Outback Australian
farmers - hardened from dealing with extreme weather, fires and
pests - now have to wrestle with modern trading tools and
technology after a tough day tilling the land as they adapt to
the rigours of a deregulated market.	
 For many, especially older farmers facing a bewildering host
of new choices, the changes mean they may miss out on the best
prices or even come under pressure to sell up to bigger farmers
or foreign investors.	
 Farmers visited during a Reuters crop tour in eastern
Australia last month had mixed feelings on the ending of the
monopoly held by the Australian Wheat Board (AWB), which meant
they now had to keep close tabs on day-to-day global prices.	
 Wayne Dunford, 60, who grows wheat near Parkes in
central-west New South Wales state, said many farmers faced an
uphill task coping with the new system.	
 "They're not used to things like forward selling, futures
and hedging, preferring the old system where they just delivered
to the wheat board under the single desk system," said Dunford.	
 Some older farmers were also less technologically savvy than
younger farmers or lacked the business skills required to market
wheat on their own after the single desk system ended three
years ago.   	
 	

 For nearly 60 years until 2008, AWB had sole marketing
rights over the country's wheat export sales.	
 When restrictions were eased, commodities giants such as
Cargill Inc and Glencore International 
swooped on the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter, eyeing it
as an opportunity to gain a new source of grain.	
 Canada, the world's second largest wheat exporter, is the
last major western supplier to operate a wheat marketing
monopoly through the Canadian Wheat Board that has had sole
marketing rights since World War Two. But the country's
conservative government plans to abolish the system in August,
2012. 	
 	

 FARMERS NOW FIRE UP COMPUTER EVERY DAY	
 Australia's decision to free up the market was one many
smaller farmers opposed, as they liked the system that allowed
them to deliver into AWB pools while concentrating on growing
grain.	
"Under the old style wheat board you knew what you were going
to get (in terms of price). Our wheat board was very efficient
as they knew how much wheat they had and how much they had to
sell," said Brian Johnston, 55, who farms an area some 400 km
north of Sydney.  	
 He said farmers now had to fire up their personal computers
virtually everyday in an effort to get the best rates in a
volatile wheat market. 	
 "I can't work a computer so my wife does all that -- the
young blokes can handle them ... they're computer literate but
not me," said Johnston who has worked on his property since he
was 15.	
 Global wheat prices have been volatile this year.
The Chicago Board of Trade's spot month contract Wc1 hit a
high above $8.93 per bushel in February on concerns of dry U.S.
weather, but struck a low near $5.65 at the start of July as
Russia and Ukraine relaxed export restrictions.	
 Prices have climbed back to above $7.00 since then, in line
with rising corn prices.	
 Other farmers have got used to the new system,
though they are still building up expertise.	
 "There's hedging products -- risk management stuff -- you
can sell any amount of grain forward but that's pretty tricky at
this time of the year when you don't know how much will be
produced," said Jock Coupland, one of the largest grain growers
in the Condobolin district of the NSW mid-west.	
 Australia starts harvesting in October. 	
 The government's chief commodities forecaster estimated in
June that the 2011/12 harvest could be 26.2 million tonnes, near
the record 26.3 million tonnes in 2010/11, though some private
estimates were lower.	
 "I used to deal with AWB until they abandoned the single
desk but I don't mind it -- in fact I quite like the new
system," said Coupland. 	
 But Adam Davis, a senior commodities trader at Merricks
Capital, said the new system had some deficiencies.	
 "There's a plethora of so-called risk management and
consultants out there to advise whether to put your grain into a
pool, and which one, or sell to a trader," said Davis.	
 "I don't know how a farmer can work out what he can get from
a pool or whether he should wait to harvest before selling. It
must be very confusing," he said. 	
 Davis added that farmers had expected better prices because
of competition among buyers but these gains had been whittled
away by supply chain inefficiencies.	
 Lack of capacity at country silos has forced farmers to
store more grain on farms, adding to costs while insufficient
rail capacity means using higher cost road transport.	
 	

 GET BIGGER OR LEAVE THE LAND	
 Davis said farmers were being forced to rethink how they did
business.	
 "We're going through that generation change where you are
just going to see the big guys get bigger and obviously the
number of farms are going to shrink," said Davis.	
 Foreign interest in Australian farmland is on the rise as
countries such as Qatar seek to secure food supplies, while
existing farmers are buying more land to achieve economies of
scale, allowing them to use more machinery and less labour.	
 Some farmers, struggling to make a return because of prices,
new marketing options and adverse weather, have been tempted to
sell, realising they either have to get bigger or leave their
land.	
 "There's a lot of land up for sale because the older guys
are selling up and there's not a lot of us younger farmers,"
said Grant Orr, 26, a grain farmer near Parkes, which is about
480 km west of Sydney.	
 "There's no neighbours around here anymore. There's an
Englishman who has bought up a lot of land around here as an
investment I suppose but he only comes once or twice a year," 
Orr said.	
 "There's blocks everywhere that are coming up for sale so it
is likely they will end up in foreign hands like the Chinese and
Middle East buyers."	
 Orr said he was not against foreign investment but he was
worried that state-backed companies were buying land to secure
their own food supplies.	
 "I feel that Australian farmers should be growing food and
supplying it to countries that need it," said Orr.	
 Orr and his brother Tim, 34, do not oppose the new system,
although they consider it an extra chore.	
 "Last season we sold a lot of grain at harvest time as we
were happy with prices and the fact that we got cash in the hand
then but I still spent about a quarter of my time dealing with
marketing," he said.	
 Pools offer up-front partial payments that help cover costs
but the option of selling for cash at harvest time is attractive
if prices are good enough to deliver a profit.	
 GrainCorp Ltd , the largest grain handler in eastern
Australia, defended the new system and said some myths existed
around marketing strategies.	
 "Under the new system they also have more control over
prices as they can warehouse grain or store it on farm ... so
traders have to be more competitive to secure supplies," said
GrainCorp spokesman David Ginns.	
	
 (Editing by Ed Davies, Himani Sarkar)

