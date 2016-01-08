UPDATE 1-Bushfire destroys nearly 100 homes in Western Australia, missing people found

(Adds details on found missing persons)
SYDNEY Jan 8 A bushfire destroyed nearly 100
homes in western Australia as it swept through countryside south
of Perth, but there were no casualties reported after emergency
officials and local media said on Friday that three missing
people had been found safe.
Fanned by blustery, hot winds, the bushfire, which razed
58,000 hectares (143,321 acres) of land this week, ripped
through the small rural town of Yarloop on Thursday night.
Around 95 homes were destroyed the town of 545 people, along
with its post office, fire station and shops, media reports
said.
"I believe we've had what I would suggest are catastrophic
losses within Yarloop," said Wayne Gregson, Western Australian
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner.
Three people, who were registered as missing, were found
safe, while most of people who stayed to defend their properties
were being evacuated by air or road, The Australian newspaper
reported.
"It just got out of control...after that it just ripped
through, it was quite scary," volunteer firefighter Jesse Puccio
told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "It's like when
you see in the war when the napalm bombers go through."
The bushfire continues to threaten other beef and dairy
producing towns in the state, emergency workers said.
Alcoa Inc said two of its buildings have been
destroyed but its Western Australia alumina refining operations
were unaffected by the fire.
Australian has suffered a series of fires due to a long hot,
dry spell.
Four people were killed in a series of bushfires sparked by
lightning in Western Australia in November, two people were
killed in fires in South Australia state, and more than 100
homes were destroyed in fires on Christmas Day in Victoria
state.
Wildfires are an annual summer event in Australia, but
rising temperatures have prompted some scientists to warn that
climate change could increase the length and intensity of the
summer fire season.
Australia experienced its fifth hottest year on record in
2015, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has been
keeping statistics since 1910.
(Reporting by Colin Packham. Additional reporting by Melanie
Burton in MELBOURNE; Editing by Michael Perry and Simon
Cameron-Moore)