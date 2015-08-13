RPT-REFILE--Australia's taste for fast food puts innovation on menu

(Refiling story moved on Thursday. No change to text.)
* McDonald's, YUM, Domino's trialing new technologies
* Australia's isolation makes it perfect testing ground
* Research shows 40 pct of Australian adults dangerously
obese
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Aug 13 Fast food may be falling out of
favour in many countries around the world but companies are
making healthy profits and boldly innovating in the unlikely
market of Australia.
Contrary to stereotypes of a beach-going community of
fitness fanatics, official data out this week showed 40 percent
of Australian adults are dangerously obese and have a poor diet
that includes lashings of fast food.
That makes Australia a hotbed for innovation by companies
including homegrown firm Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd
, McDonald's Corp and Yum! Brands Inc's
KFC and Pizza Hut as they struggle to win over health-conscious
diners in other countries.
"We'll continue to push the boundaries of digital innovation
this year, creating barriers to entry for our competitors,"
Domino's Chief Executive Don Meij said this week after reporting
a 40 percent jump in annual profit globally.
Domino's, which operates in six countries, is adopting ideas
from the new sharing economy to grow its slice of the A$14
billion ($10.33 billion) quick service restaurant trade in
Australia.
In what it claims as a world-first, Domino's in May launched
a driver-tracking system inspired by Uber Technologies'
ride-sharing app that lets customers follow their
pizzas' journeys using smartphones, tablets and TV screens. It
aims to use that technology to charge customers extra for
guaranteed 15-minute delivery, a premium service designed to
steal customers from drive-through outlets.
Domino's plans to roll out its driver tracking service to
the Netherlands by Christmas and to Japan, France and Belgium by
the end of next year.
It also offers crowd-sourcing app Pizza Mogul. Launched a
year ago, it allows customers to design their own pizzas, market
them on social media and pocket a cut of the sales.
U.S. giant McDonald's now has 750 stores around Australia
with touchscreen kiosks, another world first, allowing customers
to customise their burger. Don't like pickles? Leave them out.
Want a different condiment? Choose from a selection. In some
outlets the "create your own taste" burgers are presented on
wooden boards and the fries come in a basket.
"We are going to learn a lot of how that works and when
something works we can transport it from market to market at
pace," McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook told
reporters in the U.S. last month.
FAST FOOD JUNKIES
Australia is considered a perfect testing ground for new
ideas because the country of about 23 million people has a
mature fast food market, educated consumers and its isolation
affords clear analysis of how well innovations are performing.
"Opportunity costs are low, global competitors don't closely
track the market, so you can camouflage what you're doing," said
Rohan Miller, a business expert at Sydney University, who
studies the fast-food market for commercial groups.
"If something is missing, you can understand why and change
it before taking it to the main market."
And there's clearly demand for fast food. A study by the
government-backed Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organization (CSIRO) released this week shocked much of
the public with a finding that on average Australians consumed
three times more junk food than the recommended daily allowance.
"What we're finding is people are having larger portions of
junk food, more often," CSIRO research director Manny Noakes
said.
"This type of food is no longer just an indulgence, it's
becoming mainstream and Australians are eating it each and every
day."
FATTENING PROFITS
So far, consumers have gobbled up the new products and
technology.
McDonald's Australian business bucked the U.S. downward
trend to post 10 consecutive months of positive sales in June
after rolling out its DIY burger menu service, home delivery and
cafe redesigns.
The burger chain counts the "create your taste" idea as its
most significant innovation since the introduction of McCafe,
which was also first launched in Australia.
It also quietly opened The Corner cafe in Sydney late last
year, a completely rebranded outlet with white frontage, rustic
wooden seating, potted plants on the counter and fashionable
South American grain quinoa on the menu.
McDonald's said it currently had no plans to take the
concept overseas, but analysts are watching the experiment
closely.
Sales at fried chicken restaurant KFC, meanwhile, have
rebounded in Australia since 2010 after it launched mobile
ordering apps and social media marketing. Australian sales for
its parent YUM!, which also owns Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, have
been rising about 3 per cent a year, making it Australia's
second most popular fast food chain behind McDonald's.
KFC opened its own gourmet trial store in Sydney's outer
west in February, a concept it intends to roll out nationally if
it proves successful.
Australians can expect to be subjected to even more tests as
fast food companies look to diversify from their traditional
offerings. The change is reflected in McDonald's latest national
advertising campaign: "How very unMcDonald's."
