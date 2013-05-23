版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 09:14 BJT

RPT-Ford to close Australia auto plants

SYDNEY May 23 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is closing its two Australian auto plants and will cease production in the country in October 2016.

Ford Australia Chief Executive Bob Graziano said the company will close its engine plant in Geelong and its assembly plant in Broadmeadows, both in the state of Victoria.

The car manufacturer has struggled with sliding sales, high costs and a strong Australian dollar.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐