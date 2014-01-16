Australia's Duet and Canada's TransAlta to build gas pipeline for Fortescue

SYDNEY Jan 16 Australia's Duet Group
and Canada's TransAlta Corp announced a joint venture to
build a 270 kilometre (168-mile) pipeline in Western Australia
to deliver gas for Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's mining
operations.
Fortescue, the world's no.4 iron ore miner, will use the new
pipeline to convert the power station at its Solomon Hub from
diesel to natural gas in a move to cut costs, the world no.4
iron ore miner said on Thursday.
The conversion from diesel to gas will save approximately
$20 million a year, Fortescue said.
Fortescue has been pursuing a stringent cost-cutting drive,
including paying off and repricing high-cost debt while iron ore
prices remain strong.
The new pipeline will connect the existing Dampier to
Bunbury natural gas pipeline to the 125 MW Solomon power
station, which is operated by TransAlta.
Duet holds a 57 percent interest in the project, which will
cost about A$178 million ($159 million), while TransAlta owns
the rest.
They will share operation of the pipeline, due to begin
construction in July and start working in early 2015.
Duet has launched a fully underwritten placement to raise
A$100 million to fund the project.
Fortescue shares climbed 3.3 percent to A$5.51 at 2335 GMT,
beating a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market. Duet is in a
trading halt.