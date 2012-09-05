版本:
Fortescue shares fall 10 pct on iron ore price slide

SYDNEY, Sept 5 Shares in Australia's Fortescue Metals Group fell as much as 10 percent in early trade on Wednesday after iron ore prices hit fresh lows.

Fortescue said earlier on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell a power station for $300 million, a day after it put the brakes on tripling its iron ore capacity and slashed jobs to shore up its debt-ladened balance sheet.

Steel futures in Shanghai sank to an all-time low on Tuesday, piling pressure on a global iron ore market shaken by a slump in demand from China, the world's dominant consumer.

Fortescue shares were down 9.1 percent at $3.10 at 1216 GMT.

