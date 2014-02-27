RPT-Mining magnate Friedland buys into Australia copper prospector

Toshiba to drop its auditor - Nikkei
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
SYDNEY Feb 27 A move by Robert Friedland's High Power Exploration to buy a stake in copper prospector Apollo Minerals marks a further inroad by the mining entrepreneur into Australia's small-cap resources sector.
U.S.-born billionaire Friedland is best known for his discovery of the giant Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Canada and orchestrating the sale of Mongolia's massive Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, with his investments closely followed by market participants.
High Power Exploration will make an initial investment in Apollo of A$1 million ($896,200) at 2 Australian cents per share, with an option to subscribe for a further A$1.4 million worth of shares, Apollo said on Thursday.
The two investments would give Friedland's company about a 20 percent stake in Apollo as its sets out to find large-sized copper deposits in the Australian outback.
Last year, privately-held High Power Exploration agreed to form a partnership with another Australian prospector, Clancy Exploration Ltd, worth about A$1 million.
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.