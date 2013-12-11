版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 13:04 BJT

Toyota says GM exit puts pressure on its ability to make cars in Australia

SYDNEY Dec 11 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that General Motors Co's decision to stop production in Australia would place "unprecedented pressure" on its ability to make cars in the country.

"This will place unprecedented pressure on the local supplier network and our ability to build cars in Australia," Toyota Australia said in a statement.

The company said it would work with suppliers and the government to determine its next steps and whether it could continue operating as the only auto maker after GM leaves.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐