Toyota says GM exit puts pressure on its ability to make cars in Australia

BRIEF-DataWind appoints Angelo Tullo new chief financial officer
* DataWind Inc says Angelo Tullo will be joining DataWind team as new chief financial officer
SYDNEY Dec 11 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that General Motors Co's decision to stop production in Australia would place "unprecedented pressure" on its ability to make cars in the country.
"This will place unprecedented pressure on the local supplier network and our ability to build cars in Australia," Toyota Australia said in a statement.
The company said it would work with suppliers and the government to determine its next steps and whether it could continue operating as the only auto maker after GM leaves.
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - CEO Rick Winningham's total compensation for 2016 was $6.3 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2o1x5M5 Further company coverage:
