Australia crackdown on Google taxes seen holding investment risks

| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Dec 3 Australia faces an uphill
battle to capture a greater share of tax revenue from
multinationals such as Google and needs to work with
its trading partners to avoid scaring away investors with an
image as a high tax nation, tax lawyers and specialists say.
Australia has announced a crackdown on tax practices that
big firms use, legally, to shift income to countries with low
tax rates such as Ireland and the Netherlands.
Britain and Germany are also looking at ways to make sure
multinational companies pay what they view as a fairer share of
taxes and they are urging the G20 group of developed nations to
work together to protect tax revenues.
Some tax specialists argue that Australia's proposed
measures, which follow several major changes in Australian tax
regulation over the past 18 months, may discourage foreign
companies from investing in the country.
"What is starting to happen is that Australia is being
increasingly seen as a high sovereign risk country on taxes,"
said Paul Stacey, tax counsel at the Institute of Chartered
Accountants.
The government has drafted proposals that include rules to
prevent profit shifting, as well as setting up a think-tank to
review the strategies that multinationals use to reduce their
tax bills.
"This review will only increase that perception," Stacey
said.
Revisions of the proposals will go to parliament early next
year after a consultation period.
They follow a series of tax changes including the doubling
of withholding tax for non-residents, a ruling to tax a greater
share of private equity firms' profits, and a 30 percent tax on
mining profits that was watered down by the government after
fierce opposition from the mining industry.
Similar concerns about Australia's reputation surrounded the
Australian Taxation Office's chase of tax dollars from offshore
private equity firms, which was sparked by U.S.-based TPG
Capital Management LP's profit on the $2.4 billion
public sale of retailer Myer Holdings.
Although private equity investment in Australia has slowed
with the economy, it has not stalled as critics had warned.
Total investment in Australia's $30.5 billion buyout
industry fell 24 percent in the year to June, according to
industry lobby group the Australian Private Equity and Venture
Capital Association.
"While some investors will not be happy with tax changes in
Australia, what may appeal to them is the economic climate of
the country," said Niv Tadmore, partner at Clayton Utz.
While the economy is expected to slow as Chinese demand for
resources eases, it remains resilient after weathering the
financial crisis better than any other major developed country.
'DOUBLE IRISH DUTCH SANDWICH'
In a highly unusual speech on Nov. 22, Australia's Assistant
Treasurer David Bradbury took aim at Google Inc, describing in
detail the strategies it has reportedly used to minimise
corporate tax payment.
"It is not my usual practice to mention companies by name,"
he said.
Google's tax structures, he said, included a so-called
"Double Irish Dutch Sandwich", in which income was routed to
Ireland, a royalty paid from the Irish unit to a Dutch
subsidiary, and then repaid to a second Irish holding company
controlled in Bermuda, where there is no corporate tax.
Documents filed with the Australian corporate regulator show
that Google's Australian subsidiary paid A$781,471 ($815,074) in
tax last year, or about 0.004 percent of revenue, on a net loss
of A$3.9 million.
Google Australia's revenues come from service agreements
with its U.S. parent company and units in Ireland and Singapore,
rather than directly from Australian customers.
"While the day-to-day dealings of Australian firms
advertising on Google might be with Google Australia, under the
fine print of contracts Australian firms sign with Google, they
are actually buying their advertising from an Irish subsidiary
of Google," Bradbury said.
Media reports have said the revenue from Google's Australian
advertising would be worth more than A$1 billion.
A spokesman for Google said in an e-mailed statement that
the company complies with all Australian tax laws.
The success of governments' tax campaigns against the
multinationals is seen hinging largely on whether they can work
together.
"It is very important that Australia engages with its
counterparts overseas on this reform," said Stacey, of the
Institute of Chartered Accountants.
"Otherwise you end up with a nation-state squabble over how
to divide up the pie. If Australia increases its tax revenue
from a single transaction, that means some other country will
get less tax out of that transaction," he said.
He said major nations would need to minimise corporate
dealings with low-taxing jurisdictions, such as Ireland and
Bermuda.
Another tax expert believes that governments will prevail in
their battle to capture more tax revenues.
"Those companies like Google and Amazon and Apple have had a
very good run for a number of years, and this run is going to
stop now. They will start paying more tax," said one adviser to
big firms, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.