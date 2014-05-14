GrainCorp H1 profit slides 43 percent on poor harvest

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY May 15 Australia's largest listed agribusiness GrainCorp posted a 43 percent fall in first-half net profit on Thursday as poor seasonal conditions across the country's east coast curbed production.
GrainCorp said its net profit for the six months to March 31 was A$50 million ($46.9 million), down from A$88.2 million a year ago. Most analysts do not forecast half year profits, but Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast pegs the company's full-year net profit at a four-year low of A$93 million, down from A$174.5 million a year ago.
The bulk grain handler attributed the fall in first-half earnings to a smaller grain harvest from Australia's east coast, where it has most of its business.
($1 = 1.0671 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million ($173.44 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.