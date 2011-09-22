Australia's PEP set to tap buyers for Griffin's Foods

GOLD COAST, Australia, Sept 22 Private equity group Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) will approach potential buyers in the next week or two for the likely sale of its New Zealand snack food business Griffin's Foods, a source told Reuters, in a deal that has been valued at up to A$750 million including debt.

Possible interest in the business, which has 50 percent of the biscuit market in New Zealand and is the number 2 snack business in Australia, may come from international food groups Kellogg , General Mills , Nestle , and China's Bright Foods, the source said.

Pacific Equity Partners, one of Australia's top four buyout firms, has appointed UBS AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on the sale, the source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The information memorandum will be sent out to potential buyers next week or the following week, the source said.

Griffin's has annual sales of more than NZ$300 million ($247.4 million), according to its website.

It has lifted its export business under PEP's ownership from 5 percent of sales to 30 percent, to markets in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom, and the United States.

A successful sale would mark the latest exit for PEP, which last month agreed to the sale of New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for $1.3 billion to Asahi Group Holdings Ltd . PEP owned Independent Liquor along with Unitas. .

This year has seen a rush of sales for local buyout firms, which are trying to clear a backlog of companies bought at the height of the credit boom in 2006-2007 and distribute the proceeds to their investors.

China's Bright Food Group said last month that Griffin's Foods was on its radar as it sought acquisitions to expand in Australia and New Zealand.

The source was not authorised to speak to the media. PEP declined to comment.

PEP acquired Griffin's, which makes biscuits and crackers including Milk Arrowroot, Chocolate Chippes and Gingernuts, from Danone SA in 2006 for NZ$385 million.

($1 = 1.213 New Zealand Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies)