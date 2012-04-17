REFILE-Australia's GM Holden secures China car design deal

CANBERRA, April 17 Australian car maker Holden, the local arm of General Motors, will develop at least two new car models for China after sealing a deal with GM's Chinese partner.

Holden's deal with China, the world's largest car market, comes after it secured a A$275 million ($285 million) funding package from the Australian government, which is determined to keep the industry afloat and protect manufacturing jobs.

Together with the government funding, GM also pledged A$1 billion investment in Holden.

Holden signed the agreement with Shanghai General Motors (SGM) and the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Centre, a joint venture between GM and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp, on Monday, to develop at least two new models for SGM and its affiliates in China.

The new models will be designed at Holden's technical centre based in Port Melbourne, and built in China.

GM sold more than 2.55 million cars in China in 2011 making it the top seller in the country.

Australia's three car makers - GM Holden, the Australian arms of Toyota and Ford Motor - have all cut jobs due to falling sales and exports, blamed on the global downturn and a strong Australian dollar undermining competitiveness.

On Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. started to axe 350 jobs from its manufacturing plant in Melbourne under a plan originally announced in January.