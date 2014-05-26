GM's Holden recalls 46,000 cars in Australia, NZ

SYDNEY May 26 General Motors Co said on
Monday it will recall almost 46,000 cars in Australia and New
Zealand after routine testing found an automatic seatbelt
tightening mechanism may fail in an accident as a result of
unexpected friction with a bolt.
GM's Australian subsidiary GM Holden Ltd said it would
recall certain 2014 Commodore and Caprice models a week after
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co recalled 137,500
vehicles globally because of concerns their air bags might come
loose.
Earlier this month, Toyota Motor Corp recalled
466,000 vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, for
possible faulty brakes and loss of a spare tire.
GM Holden said an internal investigation found the
pretensioner wiring harness - which pulls the seatbelt tight -
may touch a bolt on the seatbelt buckle and experience wear,
creating a risk of failure in the event of an accident.
There were no reports of injuries related to the issue,
which affected 41,933 vehicles in Australia and 3,744 in New
Zealand.
GM Holden would contact all potentially affected customers
and arrange a repair.
In December, GM Holden said it would cease all vehicle
production in Australia as early as 2016.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)