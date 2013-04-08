Australia's GM Holden cuts 500 jobs, blames high currency

SYDNEY, April 8 General Motors Holden, the
Australian unit of General Motors, is cutting 500 jobs,
or 18 percent of its workforce, as the unprecedented strength of
the Australian dollar has left the manufacturer unable to
compete with foreign rivals.
"We are experiencing a structural shift in the market," said
Holden chairman and managing director, Mike Devereux, adding the
company would cut production of its Cruze model by almost
one-fifth to 335 cars a day to better align with demand.
Devereux said the price of the Cruze model had been cut by
A$2,500 ($2,600) since its release in 2009 to compete with
foreign manufacturers.
The Australian dollar has traded above parity with
the U.S. dollar for more than two years and has appreciated
markedly against the Japanese Yen, making it more
difficult for Australian manufacturers to compete with Japanese
carmakers.
Australia's three carmakers, GM Holden, the Australian arms
of Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, have all
cut jobs due to falling sales and exports, blamed on the global
downturn and a strong Australian dollar that is undermining
competitiveness.
Boosted by a stronger dollar helping drive down import
costs, Australian buyers have shifted increasingly to carmakers
like Mazda Motor Corp and Hyundai Corp,
which have seen market share grow on sales of fuel-efficient
small cars and popular SUVs.
The Australian government, however, continues to subsidise
car manufacturers and has been determined to keep the industry
afloat and protect jobs after Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
closed its Australian car plants in 2008.
The government has committed A$5.4 billion in extra
assistance for car manufacturers until 2020.
Holden last week revealed it had received more than A$2
billion in Australian government support over the past 12 years.
The latest job cuts will mainly affect the company's car
manufacturing plant in South Australia state, although 100
engineering and product development jobs would also be lost at
its Victoria plant.
"The fact of the matter is that we, Holden, are the only
company making small cars in Australia and the cost of making
those cars has continued to rise compared with our foreign
competitors," Devereux said. "It's crucial to the long-term
future of Holden that we align our business with local demand."
Last March, Holden committed to invest A$1 billion in its
Australian operations over the next decade after securing A$275
million from Australian government support to help it keep its
car plant open until at least 2022.
The Australian automotive industry employs about 55,000
people and supports 200,000 other manufacturing jobs.