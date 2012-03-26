UPDATE 1-Australia blocks China's Huawei from broadband tender

* Australia blocks Huawei from NBN tenders
* Huawei had aimed to secure contract worth up to $1 bln-AFR
* Huawei says disappointed with Australia's decision
By Maggie Lu-YueYang
CANBERRA, March 26 Australia has blocked China's
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from tendering for contracts
in the country's $38 billion National Broadband Network (NBN)
due to cyber security concerns, Huawei said on Monday.
"We were informed by the government that there is no role
for Huawei in Australia's NBN," said Jeremy Mitchell, a
spokesman in Australia for Huawei, the world's No. 2
telecommunications equipment maker.
NBN is a huge project that aims to connect 93 percent of
Australian homes and workplaces with optical fibre, providing
broadband services in urban and regional areas. It was created
in 2009 by the Australian government with committed investment
of up to $38 billion and is expected to be ready by 2020.
The Australian Financial Review said in a report earlier on
Monday that Huawei was seeking to secure a supply contract worth
up to A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) with NBN, but has been blocked
by the Attorney-General's department based on advice from
Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO).
When asked to comment on the report, a spokesman for
Attorney-General Nicola Roxon said in a statement: "This is
consistent with the government's practice for ensuring the
security and resilience of Australia's critical infrastructure
more broadly."
The government does not intend to comment on specific
discussions with companies, which are confidential, he added.
The ASIO declined to comment on the report.
On the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in South
Korea, Prime Minister Julia Gillard told reporters the
government had made a prudent decision on NBN contract tenders.
"You would expect as a government that we make all of the
prudent decisions to make sure that the infrastructure project
does what we want it to do, and we've taken one of those
decisions," she said.
Huawei was founded by its CEO Ren Zhengfei, a former officer
of the People's Liberation Army in China, which has fuelled the
claim that it has a cosy relationship with the Chinese
government - a claim denied by the company.
The Shenzhen-based firm, like crosstown rival ZTE Corp
, has been struggling to expand in the
United States, which blocked its telecom equipment deals due to
national security concerns and allegations it violated sanctions
by supplying Iran with censorship equipment.
In 2008, a bid to buy 3Com by Huawei and Bain Capital
Partners failed to win approval from a U.S. government security
panel.
U.S. congressional suspicions over Huawei's origins also
scuttled attempts by the Chinese company to purchase small
networking company 3Leaf in 2011, and have barred sales to any
U.S. operator.
"While we're obviously disappointed by the decision (of
Australia), Huawei will continue to be open and transparent and
work to find ways of providing assurance around the security of
our technology," the Chinese company said in a statement.
"We have never been told by the Chinese government to do a
certain thing. If we would, that would be to our detriment and
we would lose the market share that we have," Mitchell told
Australian Broadcasting Corp television.
Huawei started its Australian operations in 2004 and has
expanded its business across Australia, New Zealand and the
South Pacific.
Australia's former foreign minister Alexander Downer, who is
an independent director on the board of Huawei's Australian
unit, rejected the government's security concerns.
"This sort of whole concept of Huawei being involved in
cyber warfare, presumably that would just be based on the fact
that the company comes from China. This is just completely
absurd," he told ABC radio on Monday.