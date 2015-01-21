Australia's Infigen Energy considers U.S. wind farm sale

SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian wind farm operator Infigen Energy Ltd said it has hired advisers to explore the sale of 18 U.S. wind farms, worth about A$500 million ($409 million), because of uncertainty surrounding financial support from the Australian government.

Managing director Miles George told Reuters on Wednesday that the advisers will consider ways to split U.S. assets from the company's six Australian wind farms because of a political deadlock over the future of Australian state rebates for renewable energy businesses. ($1 = 1.2217 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)