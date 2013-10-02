New Australian govt aims to bridge infrastructure deficit

* New Australian PM wants to be "Mr Infrastructure"
* Funding reforms to free up huge infrastructure backlog
* Foreign pension funds and construction firms circling
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Oct 2 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's ambition to be known as "Mr Infrastructure" is raising
expectations of financing reform to open up tens of billions of
dollars in construction contracts and pension fund investment
opportunities.
Abbott is targeting infrastructure to counter a hit to
economic growth from Australia's fading mining investment boom,
boosting earnings prospects for construction companies including
Leighton Holdings Ltd, Asciano Ltd, Macmahon
Holdings Ltd and Downer EDI Ltd.
Australia is in need of everything from roads and rail to
ports and utilities to cope with expected demand over the next
four decades, when the country's population of almost 23 million
is projected to double and Asian demand for its goods and
services is forecast to soar.
Industry estimates of the infrastructure deficit range as
high as A$700 billion ($655.10 billion), or as much as 50
percent of GDP, even though significant development has already
taken place over the past decade as the country enjoyed a
once-in-a-century mining boom.
A rapidly growing domestic pension pot of A$1.6 trillion
could fund that deficit almost twice over, while leading
offshore funds including Canada's CPPIB are also keen to invest.
But financing so far has been stymied by the structure of the
deals - which leaves funds exposed to early construction risk -
and the lack of a deep, liquid domestic corporate bond market.
The bottlenecks are hampering investment in non-mining
sectors such as housing - a key driver of growth - where short
supply and record low interest rates are fueling fears of a
property price bubble.
Construction and pension industry insiders hope some of the
obstacles will be overcome following the election last month of
Abbott's conservative Coalition government, which has pledged to
spend 26 percent, or A$4.6 billion, more than the previous Labor
government on infrastructure in its first year in office.
"The Coalition's election and its commitments are broadly
positive for infrastructure," said Guy Templeton, Australia
country manager for London-listed global construction firm
Balfour Beatty Plc. "The onus needs to be on project
structures and the way they pass the investment thresholds of
the super funds."
The chief reform under consideration is the issuance of new
types of "infrastructure bonds" to entice domestic and
international pension, or superannuation, funds. The
government-backed, long-dated bonds would be issued via an
independent authority at discounted rates.
This would provide investors with an alternative to
Australia's A$360 billion corporate bond market, which is
essentially an investment-grade market dominated by financial
borrowers. The average size of an offer in Australia is A$500
million with a three- to five-year maturity - not ideal for
long-term infrastructure projects.
CUTTING RED TAPE
A report released in June by government-backed
Infrastructure Australia, which is charged with oversight of the
sector, identified red tape and multiple layers of government as
being among the other significant impediments to infrastructure
projects.
It cited research showing resource projects cost about 40
percent more in Australia than in the United States, and noted
that a single liquefied natural gas project potentially required
390 regulatory approvals before it could proceed.
Abbott has promised to give Infrastructure Australia more
clout and independence as a coordinating body. He's also
proposed a financing advisory arm to work with state treasuries
and the private sector to develop business cases for important
projects.
Another change Abbott has flagged is policy reform. He has
toned down his hawkish rhetoric in opposition about the need to
rapidly return the federal budget to surplus, giving the
government leeway to fund greenfields projects, potentially
under public-private partnerships.
"The thing to do is to actually extend the fiscal
consolidation and bring on a lot of infrastructure spending,
financed by long-term bonds that foreigners are willing to throw
money at us for, and use that to actually manage the demand-side
of the economy," argued Warwick McKibbin, an economist and
former Reserve Bank of Australia board member.
TOLL ROADS
Abbott has vowed to splurge A$11 billion on highways around
the vast island continent almost the size of Brazil.
But the sector is notorious for high-profile failures due to
inflated estimates of toll earnings. The latest came last month
when the owners of Sydney's Cross City Tunnel - Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc, EISER Infrastructure and Leighton
Contractors - placed the business into voluntary
administration for the second time.
Analysts say public-private partnerships would avoid such
pitfalls, pointing to the strong example of the New South Wales
state government's April auction of long-term leases worth A$5.1
billion to operate two major ports.
Under the deal, around five million Australians own a share
in the facilities via a consortium including Industry Funds
Management (IFM), pension fund AustralianSuper and Tawreed
Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority.
The government, meanwhile, has recycled the proceeds to
invest in a new toll road.
Among the foreign investors circling Australian
infrastructure opportunities, Spain's Acciona Group
expects to bid on around A$7 billion of projects including toll
roads in Melbourne and Sydney by the end of the year.