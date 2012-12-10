Apple Australia map glitch: Snakes! In the desert!

* Apple phone map directs drivers to desert park, police say
By Rob Taylor
CANBERRA, Dec 11 Australian police have warned
travellers off using Apple's troubled iPhone mapping
software after several motorists became stuck in a
snake-infested, desert corner of the country while using their
phone for directions.
Police in southeast Victoria state said they had been forced
to rescue a number of motorists who had become stuck for up to
24 hours "without food or water" after being directed to the
arid Murray Sunset National Park, instead of the tourist town of
Mildura, 70 km (43 miles) away.
"We had a fellow trapped in there just on Friday night after
his car became bogged. He saw a snake, a goat and a fox, and he
was too scared to get out of the car," Mildura police Inspector
Simon Clemence told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Murray-Sunset National Park is in Victoria's far
northwest, a relatively untouched semi-arid region accessible
only by four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Clemence said at least six vehicles had become stuck on the
desert park's sandy tracks after being directed by the iOS
mapping system to turn off a long and infrequently sign-posted
stretch of highway between South Australia state and Victoria.
"These people have still been rescuable. But we've just had
a 46C day (115 degrees F). If they were out there in that
temperature and out of phone range, they would have been in
serious trouble," he said.
Clemence said police had contacted Apple over the issue. But
while the world's most valuable company had now rectified
Mildura's location for people travelling from South Australia,
motorists seeking directions from Melbourne city were still
being directed off course by iOS.
"If you punch in Melbourne to Mildura, it still puts you in
the middle of the park," he said. "So they've got it half
right."
Police said people should not blindly rely on technology to
get them to their location, although in fairness he said people
could easily become misdirected over long stretches of road
along the 377-km Mallee Highway.
"There's nothing to signpost, and people are just driving
and driving when their GPS phone suddenly says turn," Clemence
said.
"But anyone who has used a GPS would know, they all make
mistakes. You have to use your common sense and your eyes, and
if it doesn't look right, then it probably isn't right."
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook apologised to customers in
September for problems with the new mobile mapping application
and suggested they use a rival product from Google
until the multitude of errors could be ironed out.
Apple also sacked the executive behind the mapping software,
and handed responsibility for hardware and software design to
the company's industrial design guru Jonathan Ive.