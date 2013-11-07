Australia's Vocation advances IPO bookbuild, prices at top of range-source

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Nov 7 The initial public offering
bookbuild for Australian education training provider Vocation
Limited has been brought forward to Nov. 8 and the price set at
the top end of the A$1.72 to A$1.89 a share range, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Vocation is looking to raise A$230.5 million ($219.55
million) to A$253.5 million in its Dec. 9 listing. The bookbuild
had previously been set for Nov. 14, the person said, declining
to speak publicly as the process is confidential.
The move comes amid a buoyant market for IPOs in Australia.
Other companies expected to list before the end of the year
include Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd and Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts-owned mining services company Bis
Industries.