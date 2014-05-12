Tugboat workers back strike plan at Australian iron ore port

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for anti-hypertensive tablets
* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for olmesartan medoxomil tablets
MELBOURNE May 12 Tugboat workers at Australia's biggest iron ore port have approved a plan to go on strike, which would halt a quarter of the world's iron ore exports, if they are unable to resolve a dispute over annual leave and pay, their union said on Monday.
Deckhands in the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) voted to strike for one, two or seven days, but remain in talks with tugboat operator Teekay Shipping Australia to resolve the dispute, the union said.
No date or timeframe has been set for a strike, which would halt iron ore shipments by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group. Together they supply more than half of Australia's iron ore exports. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Says sales for quarter were $74.1 million versus $58.7 million
* Resolutions for approval, implementation of acquisition of Stillwater Mining passed by requisite majority of votes at meeting at 09:00, April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)