Tugboat engineers cancel strike at Australia's top iron ore port

MELBOURNE Aug 7 Tugboat engineers at Australia's biggest iron ore port have called off a strike that was due to hit exports from Aug. 9, as the union missed a deadline for filing notice of the industrial action, the union said on Thursday.

The union representing the tugboat engineers at Port Hedland, the Australian Institute of Marine and Power Engineers (AIMPE), filed notice to tugboat operator Teekay Shipping on Tuesday for planned four-hour work stoppages on Aug. 9, 11 and 13.

However, the union should have filed that notice on Monday, AIMPE senior national organiser Andrew Williamson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
