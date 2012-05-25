Centrex boosts iron ore reserves in new Australia frontier

* Centrex boosts ore reserves estimate by 223 pct to 338
mln/T
* South Australia, New South Wales ore prospects attracting
Asia steel interest
* Lack of suitable port facilities holding back growth
By James Regan
SYDNEY, May 25 Iron ore company Centrex Metals
on Friday more than tripled the estimated reserves at
its prospect in southern Australia, a growing zone for new iron
ore sources that is attracting increasing interest from Asian
steel mills.
Centrex, which is partnering with two Chinese steel firms,
said the amount of ore believed buried at its Bungalow Hill
prospect on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia state had
ballooned to 338 million tonnes after two years of exploration
work.
Inner Mongolia's Baotou Iron and Steel Group owns 30 percent
of the project.
Almost all of Australia's ore is mined in the nation's far
west, a sparsely-populated expanse four times the size of Texas.
But Asian steel mills who buy most of the ore are
increasingly partnering with firms prospecting far from
established mine sites in the hope of one day of cutting
dependence on mega-suppliers such as Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton
Centrex said it would complete a study into building a mine
on the Eyre Peninsula this year, sending its shares up 4 percent
to buck a weaker trend in the sector.
UNTAPPED ORE
Geologists believe deposits in South Australia, fringed by
the Southern Ocean, hold as much as 4 billion tonnes of iron
ore. That's more than the 3 billion tonnes BHP holds in
reserves in the Pilbara and the 2.1 billion held by Rio.
So far, Asian investments in new mining frontiers represent
little more than seed money and pale before the billions of
dollars big miners are spending to beef up in the west.
But analysts say it demonstrates a willingness to help
shoulder the cost of development work with the promise of equity
stakes or supply contracts, providing a leg up for projects that
a few years ago would have hardly warranted a glance.
The lion's share of investment in the small upstarts is
from China, where supplies of iron ore are insufficient to meet
the demands of the world's biggest steel-producing nation.
But steel mills in India, South Korea, Taiwan and elsewhere
are also combing new Australian iron ore frontiers for buy-ins.
Jindal Steel and Power, India's third-largest
steel producer, this month paid A$1 million ($977,000)for a 9.25
percent stake in Apollo Minerals, which has been
exploring for ore at a prospect called Commonwealth Hill in
South Australia.
In New South Wales, Carpentaria Exploration wants
to dig a 5 million tonnes-per-year mine it estimates could run
for 50 years. Carpentaria's largest shareholder is Chinese
mining investor Conglin Yue.
In South Australia, a Sino-Australian partnership involving
one of China's largest steel companies could lead to a new iron
ore port capable of handling large Cape-size vessels
"You're seeing strategic investments by Chinese groups that
want iron ore and are willing to assist in project development,"
said Kevin Skinner, who helped organise a conference recently
promoting mining in South Australia.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Better known for an abundance of copper and uranium thanks
to the giant BHP-owned Olympic Dam mine, South Australia is
emerging as a second, albeit smaller, iron ore mining hub.
"While with Olympic Dam we have tracked down an elephant, we
are still in the hunt for the rest of the herd," South
Australia's minister for mineral resources and energy, Tom
Koutsantonis, said. "That requires explorers large and small to
take a risk in joining the hunt."
An absence of deep water ports in South Australia capable
of carrying large bulk tonnages has meant for now only small
deposits can be economically exploited.
Now, Wugang Australian Resources Investment Pty Ltd, a
subsidiary of Wuhan Iron and Steel Co, and Centrex
want to construct the Port Spencer deepwater iron port leading
to the Southern Ocean on the Eyre Peninsula within two years.
It's estimated the project will cost $250 million.
Centrex and Wuhan are already partners in Eyre Iron, a
company developing iron ore mines and a processing plant
immediately to the west of the proposed port site.
Centrex's alliance with Baotou stands to benefit from the
port too, as would a handful of other projects in various stages
of development, according to Jason Kuchel, chief executive of
the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy.
"We don't have any deep water ports capable of accepting
Cape-size vessels and that has been holding back development of
iron ore projects in the state," Kuchel said.
For now, only two companies export iron ore from South
Australia. Onesteel ships by barge to waiting cape-size
vessels in deeper water. IMX Resources relies on
smaller and less economical Panamax-size ships for exporting.
The port Centrex and Wuhan are proposing would allow direct
loading of cape-size ships.