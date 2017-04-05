Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China up 4 pct in March

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, rose to 31.50 million tonnes from 30.19 million in February, port data showed on Wednesday.
Overall shipments from the world's biggest iron ore export terminal increased to 39.09 million tonnes from 35.67 million in February, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.