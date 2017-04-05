版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 15:47 BJT

Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China up 4 pct in March

SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, rose to 31.50 million tonnes from 30.19 million in February, port data showed on Wednesday.

Overall shipments from the world's biggest iron ore export terminal increased to 39.09 million tonnes from 35.67 million in February, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐