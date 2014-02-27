Australia's James Hardie to pay special div on Q3 profit rise

Toshiba to drop its auditor - Nikkei
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
SYDNEY Feb 28 James Hardie Industries Plc , the world's biggest fibre cement company, said on Friday it would pay a special dividend to investors as it booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to higher sales volumes and prices globally.
Dual Australia and U.S.-listed James Hardie said net operating profit of $43.7 million for the three months to December 31 compared with $26.7 million the previous year.
Net operating profit excludes charges for asbestos liability, asset impairments and regulatory charges.
April 25 Toshiba Corp has decided to drop its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata, which declined to approve the company's full-year financial statement, the Nikkei financial daily reported.
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp said it is postponing delivery of 13 aircraft scheduled for 2019 and 2020, and has swapped its 2018 Airbus order of A321neos to 11 A321ceos, which have an earlier engine design.
GENEVA, April 25 Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday the Internet should be a utility available to the whole world, putting his weight behind a U.N. call for e-commerce to boost developing economies and help fight poverty.