Japanese officials seek to woo Australia over submarine contract

ADELAIDE, Australia Aug 26 A Japanese
consortium eyeing one of the world's most lucrative defence
contracts, a A$50 billion ($35.60 billion) project to build
submarines for Australia, on Wednesday launched a public charm
offensive to address local concerns over its bid.
The consortium of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been hesitant to publicly
state its willingness to build the submarines in the city of
Adelaide, the hub of Australia's defence ship-building industry.
Rivals ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) of
Germany and France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS have
both said they would build entirely in Australia, targeting
members of the Australian government with the economic and
political benefits of their proposals.
Executives from the Japanese companies and defence officials
from Tokyo kicked off meetings with defence contractors, local
officials and labour unions on Wednesday in Adelaide, capital of
South Australia state.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott is under pressure from within his
conservative Liberal Party, state officials and labour unions to
ensure the stealth submarines are built domestically.
South Australian state government officials on Wednesday
insisted on at least 70 percent local worker participation in
the project.
"The state government, local defence industry and workers
are committed to protecting Australia, by building a strong
defence industry, which supports the workers in our shipyards,"
state defence minister Martin Hamilton-Smith said in a
statement.
"There is still time to provide industry with the certainty
it needs and rule out a hybrid or overseas submarine build."
The Japanese team is in talks with Britain's Babcock
International Group and BAE Systems, which have
manufacturing operations in Australia, in response to pressure
to have as much domestic participation in the project as
possible, Reuters has reported.
Australia's manufacturing industry is still reeling from the
decision by Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and
General Motors Co to halt local production in 2016.
Liberal Senator Sean Edwards - chairman of the economics
committee in the upper house of Australia's parliament - said he
had repeatedly conveyed to Japanese officials the political
importance of pledging to build in Australia.
"They get it," he told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Abbott has described Japan as his country's "closest friend
in Asia". The United States is also keen to spur friendlier ties
between its two key allies in Asia.
Each of the bidders has been asked to provide three
estimates: one for construction overseas, one for a partial
assembly in Australia and one for a full build in an Australian
shipyard. A recommendation is likely in November.
($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)
