RPT-UPDATE 2-Japan struggles to woo Australia in bid for $35 bln submarine contract

(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Japanese delegation tries to make case for submarine
contract
* But refuses to say if Japan will build vessels in
Australia
* German, French bidders say ready to do all work in
Australia
* Submarine deal is among world's biggest defence contracts
By Matt Siegel
ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug 26 Japan's effort to
charm Australian politicians and the public over its bid for a
A$50 billion ($35.60 billion) submarine project appeared to
stumble on Wednesday, with officials from Tokyo resisting
pressure to commit to building the vessels in Australia.
Japanese defence officials and executives from Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
made their first major pitch to build 12 stealth submarines for
Australia's navy during public briefings in Adelaide, a
ship-building hub.
Once seen as the frontrunner to win the contract, the
Japanese bid has since come under scrutiny over whether Tokyo
would build any of the submarines in Australia, where
manufacturing jobs are a hot-button political issue.
Rivals ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems of Germany and
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS have both said
they would build entirely in Australia, emphasising the economic
and political benefits of their proposals.
The European firms have also courted the Australian defence
industry and media in key cities.
The Japanese delegation, led by retired Admiral Takahashi
Saito, stressed Japan's cutting-edge technology, track record in
manufacturing and strategic relationship with Australia during
an open forum for local industry leaders.
But two sources present at separate private meetings between
Japanese and Australian officials said the Japanese did not seem
to have much understanding of the political sensitivities and
appeared to have lost ground to their rivals.
They said the delegation gave few details about the Japanese
proposal beyond reassurances they would adhere to the bidding
rules.
"It seems like the (Australian) federal government just told
them that they had to come down here and talk to us," one source
told Reuters under the condition of anonymity because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
"I think they're really struggling to connect to the public.
It's just not in their DNA to speak publicly about defence
issues."
A defence industry source in Tokyo said the German bid was
shaping up as the one to beat.
"There is some concern in the Japanese government," said
another industry source in Tokyo familiar with the proposals.
Both sources said Japanese defence ministry officials had
informally asked U.S. contractors with close ties to Japanese
industry, including Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
, to advise Mitsubishi Heavy on managing its first ever
bid to sell military equipment to an overseas government.
NO SECRET DEAL
Australian media has said Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe privately agreed
last year that Japan would get the contract, which also involves
maintenance of the vessels. Both sides have denied such a deal.
The issue dominated a news conference held by the Japanese
delegation.
"The current situation has us a little bit perplexed and
confused why such speculation is still being voiced," said
Masaki Ishikawa, director general for acquisition reform at
Japan's Ministry of Defence.
Ishikawa declined to be drawn on whether Japan would build
the submarines in Australia.
Abbott has described Japan as Australia's "closest friend in
Asia". The United States is also keen to spur security
cooperation between two key allies.
Officials in Adelaide, capital of South Australia state,
insisted on at least 70 percent local worker participation in
the project.
"The French and the Germans have been out there in the
public domain making their case and, look, that's understandable
because this is an argument that will be determined in the court
of public opinion," South Australia defence minister Martin
Hamilton-Smith said in an interview.
Influential independent Senator Nick Xenophon, who met with
the delegation privately, told Reuters the Japanese had put
themselves in a position to play catch up.
Senator Sean Edwards, chairman of the economics committee in
the upper house of Australia's parliament, said he had
repeatedly told the Japanese officials the political importance
of pledging to build in Australia.
"They get it," he told Reuters.
The Japanese declined to meet with labour union leaders,
said Glenn Thompson, assistant national secretary of the
powerful Australian Manufacturing Workers Union.
"We would have thought the Japanese ... would have liked to
have talked to the unions," he said.
Each of the bidders has been asked to provide three
estimates: one for construction overseas, one for a partial
assembly in Australia and one for a full build in an Australian
shipyard.
An expert advisory council is expected to deliver its
recommendation in November.
($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO; Editing by Lincoln
Feast and Dean Yates)