Australia risks national security with Japan sub deal: opposition

SYDNEY, Sept 9 Australia would be risking both
its national security and damaging its economy by buying
next-generation submarines from Japan instead of building them
at home, the opposition leader said on Tuesday, amid growing
speculation over a possible deal.
Australia has been looking for partners to help it build
about a dozen diesel-electric submarines to replace its aging
Collins-Class fleet, with a decision set for early 2015.
But its conservative government has signalled it could
abandon a pledge to build the ships at home, exploring instead
an off-the-shelf model, with Japan appearing the front runner.
Canberra is worried about the A$40 billion ($37 billion)
estimate for the home-grown option, but risks further alienating
working-class voters still smarting from the recent decisions by
Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and General
Motors Co to cease manufacturing in Australia.
Opposition leader Bill Shorten blasted the hypothetical deal
as politically and economically short-sighted during a visit to
the South Australian shipyard where the subs are due to be
built.
"No one can predict every threat or future conflict, but we
do know that Australia will remain an island nation. And
submarine- and ship-building is a strategic asset that we can't
let wither and die," he said.
Any deal would signal a major expansion of Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's controversial drive for a more active
military after decades of pacifism. Selling a fleet of subs
would mark the first time since at least the end of World War
Two that Japan had sold a complete weapons platform overseas.
Options under discussion run from working jointly to develop
the technology, to Australia importing the engines and building
the rest, to building the fleet in Australia under licence from
Japan, to Canberra buying finished subs designed and built by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries Ltd, sources say.
