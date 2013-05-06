UPDATE 1-Australia's builders play down a construction-led economic reboot

By Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang

SYDNEY May 6 Two of Australia's biggest building companies have dealt a blow to hopes that commercial and housing construction could help rebalance the faltering economy away from the overweight and slowing mining sector.

Fuelled by Chinese-led demand for its coal, iron ore and other resources, Australia's economy was one of the few in the developed world to sail through the global financial crisis without sliding into recession.

But last August, the resources minister declared the boom in mining investment over. The central bank has made a series of interest rate cuts in an attempt to bolster the economy, and underpin housing activity in particular.

After promising signs at the start of the year, building approvals tumbled 5.5 percent in March, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

"Greenshoots suggested in the media about the housing market in Australia frankly is not translating into demand for our products and into our markets," said Mike Kane, chief executive of Boral Ltd, the country's largest building products supplier.

"The continued weakness in the Victorian (state) market especially suggests that housing demand in Australia is directionally challenged, and I don't think it's improving at all," Kane told reporters as he downgraded the company's full-year profit expectations.

"I think it's been stuck for quite some time."

Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest construction company, also sounded a downbeat note, reporting a softening in construction contracts awarded in the first quarter compared to a year ago.

Housing is only around 5 percent of the economy but swings in the sector can have a big impact year to year. For instance, a typical recovery in home building can add anywhere from half to a full percentage point to economic growth.

"Housing investment might pick up but not pick up strongly enough to fill the gap left by mining," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital, said.

The resources sector, which accounts for between 10-16 percent of the Australian economy, created what has been dubbed a two-speed economy, pumping up the local dollar and exacerbating the pain felt in manufacturing and retail in the country's most populous states.

CALLS FOR RATE CUT

As investment in the powerful mining sector has peaked, Australia's central bank has made a series of rate cuts, bringing the benchmark rate down to 3 percent.

There has been speculation the Reserve Bank will cut rates again on Tuesday. While a Reuters poll of 21 economists found four were tipping an easing, markets think it will be a closer call, and are pricing in a 50-50 chance of a cut.

Leighton Chief Financial Officer Peter Gregg said part of the problem in the construction sector was a shift toward medium density living in Australia's major cities that was reducing demand for new housing on the outskirts.

"People aren't as prepared to travel as far," he said after Leighton, which has businesses stretching across mining contracts to commercial property, reported a first-quarter net profit of A$123 million ($126.78 million), compared with a loss of A$80 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

Leighton said it had total work in hand of A$42.2 billion at the end of the quarter, a net decline of A$1.3 billion from December 2012, partly due to a softening in the overall level of contract awards in construction and contract mining.

Still, the company, which is controlled by Spain's ACS , maintained its full-year forecast of underlying profit in the range of A$520 million-A$600 million, up from A$448 million in 2012.

Leighton shares gained 2.4 percent, while Boral shares dropped 3.2 percent.