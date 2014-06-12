Australian regulator ramps up investigation over rate fixing

| SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 12
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 12 Australian regulators
are ramping up their investigation into the country's banks over
fixing of the benchmark inter-bank interest rates and
currencies, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
The investigation is part of a series of reviews that
Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has
undertaken to uncover any misconduct in rates setting by banks.
Earlier this year, it censured French lender BNP Paribas
after revealing its traders tried to influence the
setting of the inter-bank interest rates.
Global regulators have been reforming rate-setting practices
after Barclays Plc, UBS AG, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc and others were hit with fines
totalling billions of dollars for rigging the London Interbank
Offered Rate, known as Libor.
Libor and other similar inter-bank rates are used to price
home loans, credit cards and other financial products worth
trillions of dollars.
Last year, Australia scrapped its Bank Bill Swap Reference
Rate (BBSW) mechanism after an exodus of banks from the panel
that set the rate, the first major market to dismantle the
tarnished structure.
In its latest round of investigations, ASIC has broadened
its inquiry seeking six to seven years of data from banks and
asking for more detailed information, the sources said.
The sources, senior executives at Australian banks, did not
want to be identified as the investigation was not public.
"There is request for specific information by dates, time
frame and people. There is a mountain of information to share,"
said one of the sources.
The investigation is an added cost burden on banks already
feeling the pressure from a tighter capital regime being
instigated under Basel III global banking regulations, the
source said.
ASIC said it was undertaking inquiries of BBSW panel members
but declined to provide any details.
"Since mid-2012, ASIC has been undertaking inquiries of BBSW
panel bank members in relation to the integrity of their past
involvement in the BBSW submission process," it said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
"ASIC's inquiries in relation to the BBSW rate set are
ongoing and we do not propose to provide a running commentary."
