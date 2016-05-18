Australia's Gorgon LNG export facility restarting operations -Chevron

SINGAPORE May 18 Chevron has begun to restart its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Australia following its unplanned shutdown in April, the U.S. energy major said on Wednesday.

"We confirm start-up activities are underway on Gorgon train one with a plan to safely resume production in the coming weeks," a Chevron spokesman told Reuters.

The $54 billion Gorgon project shut down in April following technical problems, only shortly after starting up first production. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Tom Hogue)