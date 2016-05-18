Australia's Gorgon LNG export facility restarting operations -Chevron

SINGAPORE May 18 Chevron has begun to
restart its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility
in Australia following its unplanned shutdown in April, the U.S.
energy major said on Wednesday.
"We confirm start-up activities are underway on Gorgon train
one with a plan to safely resume production in the coming
weeks," a Chevron spokesman told Reuters.
The $54 billion Gorgon project shut down in April following
technical problems, only shortly after starting up first
production.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Tom Hogue)