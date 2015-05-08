UPDATE 1-Power failure hits LNG output at Australia's North West Shelf export plant

(Adds details, market and shipping impact)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
May 8 A loss of power supply since May 5 has
hurt production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Australia's
North West Shelf export plant, a spokesperson for operator
Woodside Petroleum said on Friday.
A lasting outage could tighten fuel supplies to Asian
markets and might help to underpin a recovery for spot LNG
prices which have been struggling to absorb a glut of supply
amid weak demand.
"On Tuesday, May 5 an electrical incident occurred at the
North West Shelf Project's Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) resulting in
a loss of power supply," the spokesperson said.
"LNG production has been impacted and we are working to
resume production." Pipeline gas production has not been
affected, the spokesperson said.
North West Shelf supplies Asian markets with around 16.3
million tonnes of LNG each year.
The Karratha gas plant facilities include five LNG
processing plants, or trains, two domestic gas trains as well as
storage facilities for LNG and other fuels, according to
Woodside's website.
The 126,942 cubic metre capacity Northwest Snipe LNG tanker,
one of the project's seven vessels, has been circling outside
port for several days, live ship-tracking data on Reuters Eikon
shows. So has the 126,815 cubic metre capacity Northwest
Seaeagle.
Another project vessel, the Northwest Swan, returning from a
delivery to Singapore should arrive on Saturday, according to
ship data. Two further tankers off the facility, the Dapeng Star
and Dapeng Moon, had dropped anchor.
The six stakeholders in the LNG plant are BHP Billiton
, BP, Chevron, Japan Australia LNG, Shell
and Woodside, which operates the plant.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by David Clarke
and Jane Merriman)