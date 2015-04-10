Australian LNG exporter offers 6-month supply ahead of project start

| MILAN/SINGAPORE, April 10
MILAN/SINGAPORE, April 10 Australia's latest
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project coming on stream this
summer at Gladstone has begun sounding out potential buyers as
it seeks to place its first six months of production into
already over supplied spot markets, trading sources said.
Australia Pacific LNG, a joint-venture between local player
Origin Energy Ltd, U.S. major ConocoPhillips
and China's Sinopec, expects to begin loading
tankers late in the third-quarter for sale to market
participants before long-term delivery obligations kick in from
April 2016, the sources said.
Within that commissioning phase of the project, exports are
estimated at between two to three cargoes per month, with seven
to 10 cargoes planned by the end of the year, they said.
AP LNG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
At plateau, the project could export eight shipments per
month, feeding into a market already overwhelmed by supply from
other new facilities, such as BG Group's Queensland Curtis in
Australia and Exxon Mobil's in Papua New Guinea.
Asian spot cargoes are currently trading at just above $7
per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for May delivery, a
drop of more than 50 percent from last year.
The start-up of Chevron's giant 15.6 million tonne
per annum (mtpa) Gorgon LNG plant in Australia in mid-2015,
followed by Santos' 7.8 mtpa Gladstone facility will
add to oversupply, pressuring spot prices to below $6 mmBtu,
some analysts say.
Towards year's end, the United States is expected to join
the exporters club with first cargoes from Cheniere's Gulf Coast
plant at Sabine Pass.
Attempting to get ahead of the surge, Australia Pacific LNG
is gauging interest from Indian, Chinese and some South American
buyers, such as Chile, traders said.
Others said that large diversified trading companies such as
Royal Dutch Shell, BG Group and BP Plc
may be best equipped to handle the volumes given the logistical
uncertainties associated with new projects.
The plant, which will liquefy gas from underground coal-beds
in the Surat and Bowen Basins of south-west and central
Queensland, will produce a leaner form of LNG with lower heating
value, making it difficult for some potential importers to
handle large volumes.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)