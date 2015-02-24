Australian project sells 2 LNG cargoes, diversions to Europe eyed

MILAN/LONDON Feb 24 Australia's North West
Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant sold a cargo to
BG Group and Trafigura as part of a recent tender, in which some
bidders sought to haul supply into premium European markets,
trade sources said.
Plans by several trading companies to ship Australian LNG
into Europe or the Atlantic Basin would, if successful, mark the
first such arrivals since 2009, boosting regional supply.
Known as back-hauls, some traders wanted to use tankers that
had discharged in Tokyo Bay and were set for a return trip into
the Atlantic to pick up an Australian cargo en route, one source
linked to the export project said.
It is not known whether BG and Trafigura are eyeing Atlantic
markets. The cargoes were awarded on Friday.
Europe's LNG premium over Asia has narrowed to around $0.70
per mmBtu this week versus $1.30 per mmBtu a week ago.
"We have seen for some time traders attempting to bring
Australian LNG into Europe," a separate shipping source said.
"These latest NWS cargoes would likely have been distressed
had it not been for higher hub prices in Britain lifting the
market," a trading source at an oil major said.
The cargoes sold on a free-on-board basis were referenced to
rising British gas hub price levels, driven higher by supply
cuts from the Netherlands' giant Groningen gasfield.
North West Shelf LNG has also shelved for the time being
plans to sell more cargoes from June onwards, sources said.
"They are in a position where they can afford to wait in the
hope that prices pick up somewhat before then," a trader added.
Diverting cargoes from Australia into Europe poses several
difficulties, including how to square the added shipping cost
against Europe's too narrow premium over Asian prices.
"Of course you need the shipping to be very cheap," said a
shipping broker.
"If they can get dirt cheap shipping they may take it to
Europe, but the shipping must be at zero or a very low rate for
that to work," he said.
"I think they're testing ship owners if they are willing to
take it to Europe for a fixed price but I don't think they've
decided what to do with it yet."
Rental rates on LNG tankers are at multi-year lows of around
$50,000 a day.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane, editing by
David Evans)