Australian police arrest senior member of LulzSec hacking group

SYDNEY, April 24 The Australian Federal Police
said on Wednesday they had arrested a man who they described as
a senior member of the group that hacked websites of major
corporations, including Sony Pictures, last year.
Police said the 24-year-old man, the self-styled leader of
the LulzSec hacking collective, was charged on Tuesday with
hacking offences.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites, including 20th Century Fox and
Nintendo.
Anonymous - and LulzSec in particular - became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the Wikileaks
website.