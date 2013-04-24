UPDATE 1-Australian police arrest senior member of LulzSec hacking group

By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, April 24 Australian Federal Police have
arrested the self-proclaimed leader of the international hacking
group LulzSec, the collective that claimed responsibility for
infiltrating and shutting down the CIA website.
Police said the 24-year-old IT worker, who held a position
of trust at an international company, was arrested in Sydney on
Tuesday evening and charged with hacking offences that carry a
maximum penalty of 10 years.
Glen McEwen, manager of cyber crime operations at
Australian Federal Police, said the man was detained at work,
where he had access to sensitive information from clients
including government agencies.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites, including the Central Intelligence
Agency (CIA), Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp, 20th
Century Fox and Nintendo.
Anonymous - and LulzSec in particular - became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the Wikileaks
website.
The name LulzSec is a combination of "lulz", another way of
writing "lols" or "laugh out loud", and security.
Australian police said the unnamed Australian man, who used
the online moniker "Aush0k", was known to international law
authorities.
His arrest comes a week after an American member of LulzSec,
Cody Kretsinger, was sentenced in a Los Angeles court to a year
in prison followed by home detention. Kretsinger, who used the
online handle "Recursion", pleaded guilty in a plea agreement
with prosecutors.
Court documents in that case revealed that Anonymous leader
"Sabu", whose real name is Hector Xavier Monsegur, had provided
the FBI with information on fellow hackers after pleading guilty
to hacking offences.
The Australian hacker has been charged with two counts of
unauthorised modification of data to cause impairment and one
count of unauthorised access to a restricted data system after a
government website was attacked earlier this month.
"Let me make it extremely clear to everybody out there, this
is not harmless fun, this is serious," McEwen said at a press
conference.
McEwen said the man posted in online forums frequented by
other members of LulzSec that he was the group's leader.
"There were no denials of his claims of being the leader,"
McEwen told reporters.
The man has been granted bail and will appear before a court
next month.
LulzSec allegedly broke into Australian government
department and university websites in 2011. Anonymous last year
took around 10 Australian government websites offline,
protesting plans to force ISPs to store more user data and make
it available to security services.