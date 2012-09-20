Australia's old media outstripped as online boosts ad share

| MELBOURNE, Sept 20
MELBOURNE, Sept 20 A pack of new media
specialists in Australia has surpassed many of the country's
newspapers and television networks in size after diverting away
the precious advertising dollars that have sustained the old
guard for decades.
Revenues have collapsed at newspapers, and the January-June
half of this year was the first time more Australian ad spend
went online than it did to newspapers, at 27 percent versus 24
percent, according to industry group the Commercial Economic
Advisory Service of Australia (CEASA).
A group of traditional media firms, which as late as April
was worth more than the main online classified advertisers, has
since fallen to less than half the value of the web-based firms.
The combined market value of Carsales.com Ltd,
online job site Seek Ltd and REA Group Ltd,
which owns realestate.com.au, jumped by 30 percent to around
$6.2 billion in the nine months to early September, and some of
the firms trade at forward price-to-earnings multiples of around
20 times.
In contrast, the market value of Fairfax Media Ltd,
APN News & Media Ltd, and Ten Network Holdings
fell by 45 percent to around $1.8 billion in the same period,
and some are on much lower multiples.
In June, Fairfax - Australia's oldest media firm, whose
shareholders include mining heiress Gina Rinehart, Asia's
richest woman - said it would cut almost 20 percent of its
10,000 jobs, shut printing presses, and focus on online
distribution.
At the same time News Ltd, the local unit of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, announced job losses and cost cuts
in the face of declining ad sales. Between them, the two firms
wrote down $6 billion in value last month.
"What you've seen in the last few months both at Fairfax and
at News Ltd has been a sprint out of the blocks trying to make
up for 10, 15, 20 years of absolute ignorance, blissful
ignorance," Fairfax's metro editorial director Garry Linnell
said at a recent forum.
Fairfax, whose Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers
date back to the 1840s, was built on the income from classified
ads - known within media circles as "rivers of gold".
It spurned several opportunities to invest in digital media
firms, including some of today's most profitable names, for fear
they would cannibalise those ad revenues.
PRICING POWER
Carsales.com, Seek and REA are dominant in online classified
advertising. In New Zealand, Trade Me Group Ltd boasts
2.5 million members in a nation of 4 million.
Hyperion Asset Management says the Australian online
classifieds market is less fragmented than that in the United
States or Britain, meaning those firms have a freer hand to
raise prices.
"They have a lot of pricing power, their earnings are
growing by double digits and that shines out in this
environment," said Hyperion fund manager Joel Gray.
Hyperion owns 12.5 percent of Carsales.com, 10.2 percent of
REA, and 11.8 percent of Seek.
Traditional media - newspapers, TV, radio, magazines - have
a 73 percent share of the overall A$13.5 billion advertising
spend, down from 83 percent in 2009, CEASA data says.
Earnings at the digital media firms grew between 22 percent
and 43 percent in the year to June 30, while earnings declined
at Fairfax, Seven West Media, Ten and APN.
In response to falling advertising revenues, Ten and Seven
have tapped shareholders with deeply discounted share issues to
pay down debt, and privately owned Nine Entertainment Co is
about to be forced into the hands of lenders with a debt load of
A$3.8 billion.
While newspapers and TV networks cut costs, new media
companies are expanding. Carsales.com bought the Trading Post
classifieds brand from Telstra, while Seek has taken
majority stakes in online job firms in Brazil and Mexico.
Under massive pressure to reduce debt, both Nine and Fairfax
have sold stakes in profitable online ventures over the past
year, as they were the easiest parts of the business to sell.
Since Fairfax floated a one-third share of Trade Me in
December, the stock has risen 43 percent. Fairfax sold a further
stake in June.