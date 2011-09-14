UPDATE 3-Australian government to hold media inquiry

* Australia sets up media inquiry after British hacking
scandal
* Inquiry to examine print regulation, on-line
* Inquiry won't look at media ownership or bias
(Adds News Ltd response)
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Sept 14 Australia launched an inquiry
into media regulations on Wednesday in a move seen as a veiled
attack on some of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp newspapers
following the British phone-hacking scandal.
The government, critical of News Corp's Australian dailies
over their local political coverage, announced the inquiry in
response to pressure from left-leaning lawmakers and the Greens
over alleged media bias.
But the inquiry will not examine media ownership or the
concentration of Murdoch's Australia arm News Limited, which
owns 70 percent of Australia's newspapers and controls 48
percent of national print advertising revenue.
"I don't need an inquiry to establish that some organs in
the Murdoch press are clearly running a campaign against this
government," Communications Minister Stephen Conroy told
reporters.
Some Murdoch-owned papers in Australia have criticised
government policy on various issues, including a new carbon tax.
The media inquiry comes after a phone-hacking scandal in
Britain prompted News Corp to close its News of the World
weekly. Britain's parliament said it would recall Murdoch's son,
James Murdoch, to answer more questions over the scandal.
The company's Australian arm has denied the use of phone
hacking in Australia and rejected accusations of a campaign
against Prime Minister Julia Gillard and her government.
MARKET WOULD EXAMINE ANY NEW REGULATIONS
Murdoch's News Ltd owns the national daily broadsheet The
Australian, tabloid dailies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane,
Adelaide and Hobart and suburban newspapers across the country.
News Ltd chief executive John Hartigan said the
company welcomed public scrutiny and would participate in the
inquiry. But he said the probe had political motives and was
narrowly focused on print media.
"This inquiry started life as a witch hunt by the Greens and
has morphed into a fairly narrow look at a mixed bag of issues
ostensibly focussed on print journalism," he said in a
statement.
News Ltd's main rival in Australia is the Fairfax Media
group, which publishes daily broadsheets in Sydney and
Melbourne, and the national Australian Financial Review.
Luke Sinclair, investment manager at Karara Capital, said he
did not see the inquiry having much market impact, but would
examine any new regulations stemming from the probe.
"I expect it's mainly a political discussion rather than
anything that would be acted on substantially," he said.
Conroy said the inquiry would be headed by a retired judge,
and would examine print media regulations, including online
publications, and the role of industry watchdogs to deal with
complaints. It will report by the end of February, 2012.
The Australian Greens, who support the minority Labor Party
government, had wanted a parliamentary inquiry to look at media
ownership and bias after labelling News Ltd's newspapers as
"hate media" with an agenda to change the government.
But Conroy said the government did not intend to target the
Murdoch media or force any change of newspaper ownership.
"Let me be clear. The government is not interested in
attacking any one media organisation, or in seeking to reduce
the necessary scrutiny of the political process," he said.
"In terms of a witch hunt to demand that we break up News
Ltd, the fact is we are not interested."
The inquiry, he said, would complement a separate review of
media convergence, covering regulations across the broadcasting,
telecommunications and radio communications sectors.
The minister said the probe would look at what legislative
and regulatory changes might improve accountability,
particularly for new online media.
At present, the government's Australian Communications and
Media Authority regulates broadcasting and telecommunications
licences and broadcasting spectrum and rules on complaints,
including those about bias in news reports.
Complaints about print media standards and reporting are
handled by the industry-funded Australian Press Council. But
current rules are unclear about which body handles complaints
about online reports, particularly on newspaper Internet sites.
(Additional reporting by Miranda Maxwell in Melbourne; Editing
by Ed Davies and Ron Popeski)