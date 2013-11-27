Second UK daily to start Australia online news service

SYDNEY Nov 27 Britain's tabloid Daily Mail
unveiled plans on Wednesday to launch an online site in
Australia early next year, joining The Guardian and increasing
pressure on local newspaper publishers Fairfax Media Ltd
and News Ltd.
Daily Mail publisher Martin Clarke said he plans to hire 50
local journalists, with an editor to be appointed in the next
few weeks.
The investment by The Guardian and The Daily Mail contrasts
with belt-tightening by Australian publishers, which are
struggling with a massive shift online and declining advertising
revenues.
Fairfax, News Ltd, Rupert Murdoch-controlled News Corp's
Australian unit, and smaller rival APN News & Media Ltd
have all announced restructures and sweeping job cuts
during the past year.
The Daily Mail's website MailOnline is the world's biggest
English language newspaper website with 57.3 million monthly
unique visitors globally, according to comScore.
Around one million of those are in Australia, making it "an
obvious market," Clarke said.
"We are going very nakedly for a scale play," he told
reporters.
The Daily Mail's Australian site, a joint venture with Nine
Entertainment Co's digital arm Mi9, will be free to view, as is
The Guardian.
Providing local content free will likely put pressure on
Fairfax and News Ltd's paywall models, which are central to
their earnings growth plans.
Clarke said he expected the venture to be profitable "pretty
quickly."
The Guardian has built up to a reporting staff of 30,
including a handful of high-profile political reporters, since
launching six months ago.