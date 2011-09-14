Australia government to hold media inquiry

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
CANBERRA, Sept 14 Australia plans to hold an inquiry into media regulation in the wake of Britain's phone hacking scandal, but it will not consider the dominant position of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in the local newspaper industry.
Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said the inquiry by an independent retired judge would examine print media regulations, including online publications, and the role of industry watchdogs.
"A healthy and robust media is essential to the democratic process," Conroy told reporters.
The inquiry will report to the government by February 28, 2012. (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.