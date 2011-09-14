Australia government to hold media inquiry

CANBERRA, Sept 14 Australia plans to hold an inquiry into media regulation in the wake of Britain's phone hacking scandal, but it will not consider the dominant position of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in the local newspaper industry.

Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said the inquiry by an independent retired judge would examine print media regulations, including online publications, and the role of industry watchdogs.

"A healthy and robust media is essential to the democratic process," Conroy told reporters.

The inquiry will report to the government by February 28, 2012. (Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Ed Davies)