Australia set for media inquiry after UK scandal

CANBERRA, Sept 13 Australia will hold a wide-ranging inquiry into the media in the wake of Britain's News of the World phone hacking scandal, but will not examine the concentration of ownership by Rupert Murdoch's Australian arm News Limited, government sources said on Tuesday.

The inquiry, expected to be announced as soon as Wednesday by Communications Minister Stephen Conroy, would not be a "get News Limited" probe, a senior government figure said, but would look at strengthening the power of media industry watchdogs and increasing regulatory oversight to help guard privacy.

"This is not about attacking any one media company," said another source, who could not be named but is close to negotiations on the inquiry's terms of reference.

Conroy, who for months has bristled at the minority government's coverage by Murdoch papers, has accused the company's Daily Telegraph tabloid of bias and trying to bring down ruling Labor, which relies on backing from Green and independent lawmakers to stay in power.

But Conroy told a closed meeting of ruling Labor lawmakers on Tuesday that while there was evidence of media bias in some areas, any inquiry should not just be about News Corp's Australian arm, News Limited.

The source said while the terms of reference were still under discussion, the inquiry would look only at safeguarding individual privacy and the oversight of broadcast regulator, the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The influential Greens, who give the minority government a one-seat lower house buffer, said they still wanted an inquiry to look at breaking up the 70 percent newspaper ownership dominance of News Limited.

"We think the concentration of ownership and the Murdoch press have really given rise to a number of issues. We have put that out there very clearly," Greens deputy leader Christine Milne told reporters.

But Opposition Leader Tony Abbott, whose conservative coalition is well ahead of Labor in opinion polls, accused Prime Minister Julia Gillard of trying to bully the press.

"There is no evidence of any significant new problems with the media in Australia. This looks like a naked attempt to intimidate the media," Abbott told reporters.

Home Affairs Minister Brendan O'Connor in July launched a consultation looking at strengthening privacy laws because of public concern over media intrusion in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal at the British operations of News Corp.

Changes could include a new statutory right for people to sue for "serious invasion of privacy", pointing to increased public unease after the News of the World scandal, he said.

News Limited chief John Hartigan denied there was any widespread campaign against Labor, defending the company's newspaper coverage as aggressive but fair. (Editing by Ed Davies)