UPDATE 2-Australia allows migrant workers for mining projects

* $9.5 bln Roy Hills project wins first approval
* Foreign workers only for major projects
* Labour shortage is sending wages surging
* Unions condemn decision as "sheer lunacy"
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, May 25 Australia will open its booming
natural resources sector to short-term foreign workers for the
first time under a new scheme aimed at easing a chronic labour
shortage that has sent wages, and companies' costs, soaring.
Australia's economy is riding high on strong demand for its
natural bounty from the world's biggest commodities consumer,
China, and other markets.
At a time of global economic gloom, immigrants are flocking
to Australia's mines and oilfields. The Enterprise Migration
Agreement (EMA) announced on Friday specifically clears the way
for resources companies to use foreign workers to develop major
projects as they struggle to find skilled labourers.
The EMA allows companies with projects worth more than A$2
billion to recruit skilled workers from overseas on fixed
contracts.
The first agreement was granted to mining magnate Gina
Rinehart's A$9.5 billion Roy Hill iron ore project, in the
remote Pilbara region of northwestern Australia. Hancock
Prospecting, a company owned by Rinehart, Asia's richest woman,
will bring in 1,715 construction workers for a three-year
period.
"There is no doubt the Roy Hill Project is one of national
significance," Immigration Minister Chris Bowen told the
National Press Club, adding that workers brought in under the
EMA will have the same workplace rights as Australians.
With a population of 22 million and unemployment at 4.9
percent, Australia does not have the skilled workforce to
exploit its enormous metals and energy reserves quickly enough
to satisfy its major customers.
The government estimates the resources industry will need an
extra 89,000 workers by 2016 to meet demand, with a peak of
49,000 short-term construction jobs in 2014.
SKY-HIGH WAGES
Edwina Shanahan, marketing director at Visa First in
Ireland, which provides migration support, said the changes
would likely boost interest, not least in Ireland, where
unemployment is running at around 14 percent, its highest level
since 1993, and where local wages are a fraction of those now on
offer in Australia.
"Some of our guys out there are earning (A$)1,000, (A$)1,500
a day. To me, this is colossal money," she said.
"There will be people coming to us - the drivers, the
scaffolders, who couldn't apply before. Now they will be eager
to get going and work out there for a few years."
The Australian government has held immigration roadshows in
the United States, India and Europe to ease a shortage that has
meant mining workers earn A$155,000 a year, more than double the
national annual average. Truck drivers in remote regions can
command a six-figure salary.
Despite the lucrative wages, most Australians are reluctant
to move to remote locations. This has led mining companies to
rely on flying in workers from big cities for several weeks at a
stretch before flying them out again, at great expense.
The EMAs will help reduce such costs, and Australia's Mines
and Metals Association said around a dozen projects would be
able to take advantage of the scheme.
Rinehart has long called for easier access to foreign
temporary workers to help fill shortages.
Latest government figures show projects worth A$450 billion
are planned for Australia, with A$260 billion worth of projects
already under way.
The Roy Hill project, one of the biggest in the iron ore
sector, plans to start shipping ore in 2014, with production
expected to peak at 55 million tonnes a year, a level that would
match production rates of Australia's third-biggest producer,
Fortescue Metals Group.
In March, Japan's Marubeni Corp and South Korea's
steelmaker POSCO and shipbuilder STX Corp
said they would buy 30 percent of the Roy Hill
project for A$3.5 billion.
"The EMA provides an essential bridge of temporary workers
to quickly take our project from the construction phase to the
production phase," said a spokesman for the project.
Australia's labour unions, however, said the EMA would give
foreigners jobs at the expense of Australian workers who are
losing jobs in manufacturing industries.
"This is just sheer lunacy, sheer lunacy, that in a week
when so many jobs have been cut, to give Gina Rinehart the
massive pat on the back and free Christmas present they did
today," Australian Workers Union boss Paul Howes told reporters.