2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Australia to buy eight Boeing Poseidon P-8A spy planes for $3.6 bln

SYDNEY Feb 21 Australia will buy eight of Boeing Co's P-8A Poseidon military aircraft for about A$4 billion ($3.6 billion) to help protect its offshore oil and gas interests and maritime borders, the government said on Friday.
