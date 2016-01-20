Luck bottoms out for Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer

* Magnate Palmer's financial and political fortunes flag
* Administrators called in to refinery, 300 sacked
* Forbes-listed magnate once one of Australia's richest
* Law school dropout opened dinosaur park, pledged Titanic
replica
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE Jan 21 Larger-than-life mining magnate
Clive Palmer was riding a boom in mineral prices less than two
years ago and had become one of Australia's most influential
politicians.
Now, rattled by a slide in commodity prices, the colourful
and often controversial tycoon's grip on parts of his business
empire is crumbling and his political ambitions have also been
dented by defections in the party he created.
Other Australian mining magnates such as Gina Rinehart, one
of Asia's richest women, and Andrew "Twiggy" Forest have also
seen their fortunes plummet. Palmer's problems came to a head
this week when his embattled Queensland Nickel (QNI) refinery
called in administrators after sacking more than 200 workers.
Palmer did not return calls seeking comment but fellow
Queensland-based independent lawmaker Bob Katter described him
as a "survivor" and said it was too soon to count him out,
particularly if he could get state or federal help for his
refinery.
"I knew him from when we were both kicked out of university
as young blokes. And believe it or not, Clive's been in worse
holes," Katter told Reuters.
Palmer told Australian media QNI had been forced into this
position after failing to get "minimal" assistance from the
Queensland state government.
QNI and the administrators, FTI Consulting, said they
intended to run the business as usual, while FTI reviews the
future of the company.
POLITICAL STAR FADES
Palmer, a law school dropout, made his first fortune in his
early 20s by selling beach property in Queensland, before buying
into a string of mining tenements in Western Australia just as
the mining boom was set to take off.
Several deals to sell iron ore and coal to Chinese
state-owned enterprises propelled him close to the top of a
growing legion of super-rich Australian mining magnates.
However, he has had frequent business squabbles and one of
his companies, Mineralogy, has been locked in a dispute over
royalties with one-time partner Citic Pacific, a Hong Kong-based
unit of China's state-backed CITIC.
Estimates vary widely over Palmer's fortune, but Forbes put
it at $895 million in 2013, a year later at $632 million and in
2015 he had dropped off Australia's top 50 rich list as demand
for minerals cooled.
Palmer's political stock has also fallen, alongside his
riches.
He entered politics in 2013 and his Palmer United Party
captured a crucial handful of seats in the upper house of
parliament, where his party held the balance and was able to
block or pass legislation as an unlikely power-broker.
But his influence has waned after two out of three senators
defected from 2014, citing difficulties working with Palmer.
TITANIC AND DINOSAUR THEME PARK
Palmer has stood out even in a country known for its
larger-than-life tycoons.
In one outburst on Australia's state broadcaster, when asked
about his legal battle with state-owned CITIC, he accused
Beijing of wanting to take over Australia's ports to get its
resources.
Palmer also called members of the Chinese government
"mongrels" who "shoot their own people", a reference to the 1989
Tiananmen Square massacre.
He later apologised.
His business methods have also often been unorthodox.
Scepticism dogged his 2009 purchase of the QNI nickel
refinery after mining giant BHP Billiton said it could
no longer make money.
The following Christmas, Palmer presented 55 of its workers
with a Mercedes Benz car and gave away 650 holidays to Fiji to
employees and their partners to celebrate a bumper year of
profitability.
He opened a theme park with life-sized dinosaurs on
Queensland's coast. The park and a nearby resort now lie vacant
and in disrepair.
In a plan received by some with incredulity and now on hold,
he also pledged to build a replica of the Titanic for $500
million in a Chinese shipyard.
There are signs, however, the 61-year-old may now be ready
for a slower pace.
"I'm just a retired tourist, you know. I'm looking forward
to getting a caravan and going around Australia," Palmer told
Reuters in December.
