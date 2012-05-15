UPDATE 1-Mirabela Nickel cuts production outlook, will not impact supply glut

* Mirabela cuts nickel production outlook by 1,000 tonnes
* Will not impact global supply glut -analysts
* China stainless steel manufacturing sector remains weak
SYDNEY, May 15 Australia-listed Mirabela Nickel
has cut its 2012 production guidance by 1,000 tonnes
after mining lower grade ore in the first quarter, though this
is not expected to dampen a supply glut that has weighed down
prices for the metal.
Mirabela's reduction to a projected 19,000-21,000 tonnes
this year from its Santa Rita mines in Brazil pales against the
mounting over-supply of metal that's driven nickel prices down
20 percent since February to just under $17,000 a tonne
, commodity analysts said.
The surplus largely reflects weakness in the stainless steel
manufacturing sector in China, the world's largest user of
nickel, due to weaker exports and soft domestic demand, Barclays
Bank said in a report.
There was 26,700 tonnes of surplus nickel supply in January
and February, data from the International Nickel Study Group has
shown.
Barclays said the glut could balloon to 66,000 tonnes by
year-end as more mines are built and demand wanes.
Western Areas has said it would exceed its
production guidance by 1,000 tonnes this year due to
better-than-expected mine yields in Australia.
Meanwhile, Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine, shut down
in 2009 due to low metals prices, will produce between 33,000
and 36,000 tonnes of nickel in 2012 after resuming commercial
production, according to owner First Quantum Minerals Ltd
.
Overall, world output of nickel is forecast by Australia's
Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics to rise to 1.984
million tonnes in 2012 from 1.942 million in 2011.
Mirabela also said it had launched an offer to raise up to
about A$120 million via a placement to Resource Capital Fund V
L.P.
Shares in Mirabela, which requested a trading halt in
Australia before making the announcement, have tumbled 70
percent this year.