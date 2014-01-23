UPDATE 1-MMG warns output from key Australia zinc mine to drop

* Output from Century zinc mine down to 465,000-480,000 T in
2014
* China's MMG says held recent talks on sale of Avebury
nickel mine
* MMG shares fall 1.7 pct
(Adds CFO comment on Avebury nickel mine)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Output from Australia's Century
zinc mine, the world's third biggest, could drop 5 percent this
year as it nears the end of its operating life, exacerbating an
emerging global supply pinch.
The mine will yield between 465,000 and 480,000 tonnes of
zinc in concentrate in 2014 against 2013 output of 488,233
tonnes, said Chinese owner MMG Ltd.
The decline comes amid a supply deficit driven by rising
galvanised steel production. Zinc is primarily used as a
rust-inhibitor in the galvanising process.
MMG's nearby Dugald River mine is under development and was
supposed to start yielding zinc in late 2015, partially
replacing lost output from the Century mine, which MMG forecasts
will run dry in mid-2015.
But MMG last month warned Dugald River would miss its start
date due to poor ground conditions.
An additional A$57 million has been allocated to study
problems at the project, according to MMG.
A global hunt is on to find new deposits of zinc as China
buys more of the metal to rust-proof new cars and coat steel
used to build bridges and skyscrapers.
Multinationals such as Glencore Xstrata and
Belgium's Nyrstar, along with MMG are funding new mines
from Africa to the Yukon in search of more metal.
London Metal Exchange zinc prices have tumbled as
much as 19 percent in the last year, but the outlook is turning.
In the last two weeks, the price has gone up by as much as 5
percent and was standing at $2,071.75 a tonne at 0514 GMT.
The fourth quarter of 2013 appears to have marked the
beginning of a new cycle in zinc characterized by undersupply,
Morgan Stanley said in a report on Thursday.
"The combination of steady demand growth, declining mined
and refined production, and falling exchange inventories brought
our estimation of the stock-to-usage ratio to its lowest since
2010," it said.
MMG, which operates additional mines in Australia and Laos,
forecast total output of 173,000-186,000 tonnes of copper and
600,000-625,000 tonnes of zinc in 2014.
Total production in 2013 was 187,738 tonnes of copper and
600,221 tonnes of zinc.
RECENT TALKS
The company has no plans to reopen its Avebury nickel mine
in Australia, which it has been looking to sell since 2011, and
Chief Financial Officer David Lamont said on Thursday it had
recently held talks with potential buyers.
Lamont said the recent jump in nickel prices following
Indonesia's ban on unrefined metal exports could boost the price
it gets for the small mine in Tasmania, mothballed since 2008.
"Certainly we would hope as a result of that (bump up in
nickel prices) we may find a sensible buyer for that operation,"
Lamont said on a conference call with analysts and reporters.
He declined to comment on MMG's prospects of winning the
bidding for Glencore Xstrata's Las Bambas copper mine
in Peru. MMG is seen as the frontrunner for the project, which
is expected to cost $5.9 billion to build.
MMG shares fell 1.7 percent to HK$1.71, down slightly more
than the Hang Seng index.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by
Joseph Radford)