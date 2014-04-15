Private group says to buy idle MMG nickel mine in Australia

SYDNEY, April 15 An Australian private company
has agreed to buy the long-idle Avebury nickel mine in Tasmania
from China's MMG Ltd for A$40 million ($37.65
million), saying operations were again profitable as global
nickel prices rise.
In 2009, the mine was shut as the cost of producing a pound
of nickel exceeded the going price at the London Metal Exchange.
This week, the LME three-month nickel price hit a
14-month high of $17,917 a tonne, or $8.12 a pound.
Nickel has staged a near-uninterrupted rise since January
after the Indonesian government banned exports of nickel ore,
cutting off a key supply source for Chinese steelmakers.
The private company, QCG Resources, said it had entered into
a binding agreement with MMG and would be making an initial
payment of A$1.75 million within 15 days of signing a formal
agreement.
"Internal studies conducted by QCG and its advisors as part
of the due diligence process show the project in its current
form is economic at current nickel prices," QCG Chairman Doug
Daws said.
Talks were underway to secure the funds for the full
purchase price, which includes a A$33.25 million closing payment
and A$5 million in two stages on the first 20,000 tonnes of
production, according to QCG.
The mine is capable of producing 7,000 tonnes of nickel in
concentrate annually and holds a supply agreement with Chinese
nickel refining company Jinchuan Group for all it can ship.
($1 = 1.0623 Australian Dollars)
