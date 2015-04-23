UPDATE 1-Australia's Newcastle coal port to reopen after storm

* World's top coal exporting port to reopen
* Newcastle port was closed as mega-storm battered Australia
MELBOURNE, April 23 Australia's Newcastle port,
the world's biggest marine coal export terminal, said it would
reopen later on Thursday after shutting earlier this week due to
a heavy storm.
Australia's biggest coal companies, including BHP Billiton
Ltd , Glencore Plc, Rio Tinto
, Peabody Energy Corp and China's Yancoal
Australia Ltd, rely on the port.
A number of outbound vessel movements were planned this
afternoon, subject to final assessment of each movement by the
Newcastle harbour master, the port said in a statement.
Prices for coal cargoes delivered next month from Newcastle
have soared more than 10 percent since the
beginning of the week to $70.40 a tonne as traders expected
export delays due to the storm.
"As soon as the port reopens, operations will be back to
normal," said Chris Ford, a spokesman for terminal operator
Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group (NCIG).
A cyclone-strength storm battered Australia's east coast on
Tuesday and Wednesday killing four people, washing away houses,
and stranding a cruise ship off the coast in mountainous seas.
